Arber, Evelyn



Arber, Mary "Evelyn" (Riley), age 83 of West Carrollton, Ohio passed away peacefully on Friday, April 21, 2023 at River Oaks Memory Community. Evelyn was born on the Fourth of July 1939 in Montgomery, West Virginia to Mitchell Brown Riley and Dorothy Sapp Riley. She was a firecracker from the start. Evelyn graduated from St. Mary's School of Nursing in Huntington, WV. She was a retired RN and Lifeline Coordinator for the Kettering Health Network and a former member of St. Henry Catholic Church. Evelyn was preceded in death by her husband, of 41 years, Alan W. Arber in 2008; her brothers Mitchell Brown Riley, James Everett Riley, and sister, Ola Martha Riley. Evelyn is survived by her three loving children, Laura A. (Courtney) Eiken, Ruth Ann Arber and Andrew W. (Katie) Arber and her three princes and pride and joy  Riley, William and Jack, sister-in-law Perry Riley, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and friends; near and far. She rarely met a stranger and made anyone that knew her, always feel special. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, April 28th, 2023 at 11:00am at St. Henry Catholic Church located at 6696 Springboro Pike Dayton OH. The Mass celebrant will be Fr. James Manning as well as Fr. Tom Shearer and Fr. Stretch. Burial following immediately after at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to St. Vincent de Paul of Dayton, 124 West Apple St Dayton OH 45402 in Evelyn's name. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.andersonfunerals-franklin.com for the Arber family.

