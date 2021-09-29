ARCHBOLD, Linda



The family of Linda "Suzie" Archbold, Springfield, is deeply saddened to announce she was welcomed into the loving arms of her Lord, Jesus Christ, at the age of 71, and is now at peace in the warmth and light of her Savior. Born on Friday, December 23, 1949, to Maxine and Howard Archbold, Suzie grew up in Xenia and Enon, OH. When Suzie wasn't helping her mother around the house, or looking after her younger siblings, she enjoyed spending time with friends, being outdoors, and watching Westerns. Suzie graduated from Greenon High School in 1968, immediately entering the workforce. Suzie worked for many years in support services at the Villa of Fairborn, before taking a position at Mercy Health Hospital from which she retired. Suzie had a kind, generous nature about her, as well as the gift of gab. She will forever be



remembered as a loving and helping friend by all that knew and loved her. Suzie is survived by her siblings Tom Archbold, Fairborn, Kathy (Walt) Carey, Beavercreek, and Tim (Erin) Archbold, Enon, nieces Tina Davis, Atlanta, Tarany Allison (Todd) Ft. Bragg, Angela (Derrick) Magee, Beavercreek,



Amanda (Tex) Butler, Enon, nephews, Rob (Cassidy) Archbold, and Jacob Archbold, great-nieces, Avery, Lily, Grace, Emily, Kloe, and Kyra, and great-nephews Raymond, Angelo (Arlet), Blake, Joey, and Damien, and her fur baby, Luke, as well as many aunts, cousins, and friends. Suzie is proceeded in death by her parents, Maxine and Howard Archbold, nephew



Benjamin Cameron, and great-niece Kallista Hullinger, and her fur babies Buster and Angel. We treasure her life and



spirit, and Suzie will forever be in our hearts. A visitation will be held 9:00 to 10:00 Thursday, September 30, 2021, in Adkins Funeral Home, Enon. Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11:00, Thursday in St. Paul's Catholic Church, Yellow Springs. Burial will follow immediately after the mass in St. Paul's



Cemetery. www.adkinsfunerals.com.

