ARCHER, Gladys

ARCHER (Smith), Gladys Dee



Age 81, of Vandalia, passed away on Wednesday, February 15, 2023. She retired from MEAD with over 22 years of service and later worked for William J. Hagerty, D.D.S for 18 years. Dee also volunteered for Hospice of Florida and other area organizations. She was an avid walker and enjoyed doing water aerobics. She also enjoyed playing cards, Mahjong, and crocheting. She crocheted many blankets for Hospice. She is survived by her daughters: Deborah (Robert) Hisle, Cynthia (Greg Taylor) Archer, grandchildren: Tyler, Savannah (Joe), Sean, 8 great-grandchildren, siblings: Harley (Kathy) Smith, Anna (Louie) Bowen, niece, nephews, relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband: Randall Archer, father: Addis Smith and mother: Addie (Sawyers) Gunn. Memorial Service will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, February 24, 2023, at the Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood). The family will receive friends on Friday, from 4:00 p.m. until time of services. Inurnment will be at Polk Grove Cemetery. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. To view the service for Dee and leave an online condolence for the family, please visit



