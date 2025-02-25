Arledge, Melvin Leo



Melvin Leo Arledge, 81, of Springfield, passed away Saturday, February 22, 2025, at Springfield Regional Medical Center. He was born June 17th, 1943, in Derby, Ohio the son of Leo Von and Hanna (Reay) Arledge. Melvin served in the United States Army and retired from International Harvester after 34 years. He enjoyed camping, boating and fishing with his wife and children all over Ohio and especially liked time spent at Indian Lake. Melvin liked tending to his vegetable garden and shooting squirrels. He most loved spending time with his wife and loved his family very much. He will be greatly missed. Melvin is survived by his beloved wife of 61 years, Linda Sue (Watson) Arledge; three sons: Timothy Arledge (Sylvia), Christopher Arledge and Michael Arledge (Tami); siblings: Robert Arledge (Mary) and Deborah Arledge; sister-in-law, Janet Richards; grandchildren: Kiefer Arledge (Danielle), Alexander Arledge, Haleigh Arledge, Haylie Morrison (Alex), Easton Arledge and Wesley Matthews(Shelby); great-grandchildren: Leo, Riley, Korra, Landon, Caison, Layne, Carter, Kinzley and Addy and several nieces and nephews. Melvin is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Patricia Ann Saunders and in-laws: Roger Watson and Carla Watson. The family will receive friends on Thursday, February 27th, 2025 from 10:30-11:30 a.m. at Littleton & Rue Funeral Home. The funeral service will begin at 11:30 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Ferncliff Cemetery. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.littetonandrue.com.





