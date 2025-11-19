Arline Jenkins

Jenkins (Royer), Arline Frances



Arline Frances (Royer) Jenkins passed away peacefully on November 15, 2025. She was born in Dayton, Ohio, on January 30, 1939, to Milton and Hilda Royer. Arline was preceded in death by her son Dennis, her brother Deacon Skip Royer, and her brother-in-law Al Jenkins. Her memory is cherished by a close-knit family and countless friends whose lives she touched. She is survived by her devoted husband of 67 years, William "Willie" Jenkins. Arline's loving family includes children Gary and Kim Jenkins, Judy and Ray Schreiter, Rick Jenkins, Katie and Laurie (Brodie) Jenkins, and Donna (Denny) Jenkins. She was a proud Mimi to nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Arline's spirit and love remain present through her family and friends. In accordance with her family's wishes, Arline's life will be honored privately, and she will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery in Dayton, Ohio.



