Armendarez, John

John R. Armendarez,

Age 81, of Wilmington, died Sat., July 22, 2023.

A US Army Vietnam War Veteran, John had retired from the General Motors-Moraine Plant after 31 years of service. Services 10:00 A.M., Sat., August 5 at Fisher-Edgington Funeral Home, 97 W. Locust Street, Wilmington.

Friends will be received from 4-7 PM, Friday, August 4, 2023 at Fisher-Edgington Funeral Home. To sign the online guest book, go to edgingtonfuneralhomes.com.

