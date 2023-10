Armpriester, Derek Warren



Mother Kathryn (Kate) Bruce (née Armpriester) (née Slanker). Stepfather Timothy Bruce. Aunt and uncle Paula & John Humphrey, cousin Natalie. Celebration of Life Open House to be held at mother's home Nov. 5, 11-5:00. Please, no flowers or donations.



