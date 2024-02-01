Armstrong, Patricia

age 93, of Dayton, OH, departed this life January 25, 2024. Survived by children: Richard Armstrong, Jr., Gary Armstrong, Rodney (Liza) Armstrong, Sr., Rhonda (Orvid) Perkins,Kevin (Terrie) Armstrong. A host of other family & friends. Visitation 11AM, Memorial Service 12PM Saturday, Feb 3, 2024 at Mt. Enon Baptist Church. HHRoberts.com.

Funeral Home Information

H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc.

38 S. Gettysburg Avenue

Dayton, OH

45417

https://www.hhroberts.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

