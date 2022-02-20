ARNETT, Donald Eugene



Donald Eugene Arnett, age 90, of Springfield, passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 13, 2022, at Miami Valley South in the presence of his daughter and doctor. Don was born the son of Dorothy (Durst) and Lewis "LB" Arnett on June 2, 1931, in what is now known as Fairborn, OH. He is preceded in death by his parents, 6 siblings, and his young son Ronald. He is survived by his loving wife Betty of 66 years, his daughter Donna and son-in-law Chip Haerr, and 3 grandchildren, Lillian, Rebecca, and Chase Haerr, his brother Vernon (Johnda), as well as many nieces, nephews, neighbors, and friends. Don served as a medic in the Army in France just after the Korean War conflict. He retired from GM having worked as a



millwright in the truck assembly plant in Moraine, OH, and previously worked for Frigidaire and Universal Atlas, a



division of US Steel. He enjoyed his large garden providing fresh vegetables and canning with his grandchildren, especially the granddaughters; farming with his nephew Roy and



Chip's cousin Sonny where he enthusiastically helped plant, harvest, and tend to the equipment as if he was at a daily fantasy camp; watching football, NASCAR, and other sports; and teaching his only grandson how to drive the old tractor, maintain the equipment, and the property. A special thanks to



Roseanne and Sandy, Joan and Gary, Warren and Dulce, Wayne and Paula, and Paul and Joan who helped many days along the way. A small ceremony was held at Littleton-Rue in Springfield, OH and burial occurred at Fairfield Cemetery in Fairborn. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at



