Arnett (Hossler), Sharon L.



Sharon Lee (Hossler) Arnett, age 81, of Beavercreek, OH, passed away peacefully on September 5, 2023, of complications from Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS).



Sharon was born on January 30, 1942, in Tiffin, OH, the daughter of Harold and Mary (Norris) Hossler. She had one sister, Jane Hossler. She graduated from Columbian High School before attending Ohio University, where she met Jerry Butler Arnett. Sharon and Jerry were married on August 11, 1962.



After getting married, Sharon and Jerry moved to California to attend UCLA. However, Sharon left her pursuit of architecture with the birth of their first child, Katherine Marie Arnett. The family then moved to New Mexico and then to Texas, where their second child, David Scott Arnett, was born. After moving back to California, Sharon and her family moved back to Ohio for Jerry's work and to be closer to both of their families.



Sharon worked at Hollins Enterprises, Inc. and taught art classes above the store at Upper Class. She loved drawing and painting, gardening, caring for the backyard birds, and being outdoors for a "tromp in the woods." She always had pets around, including her dog Tabitha, who was with her until her passing. She deeply cared for her family and dedicated her life to them.



She is survived by her daughter, Katherine Marie Arnett (Mark Pugel); son, David Scott Arnett (Emmanuel "Gus" Reckel); and her brothers- and sisters-in-law, Patrick and Leiga Arnett and William and Lisa Arnett and their family.



A graveside service will be held at Greenlawn Cemetery in Tiffin, Ohio, at 11:00 AM on Friday, September 8, 2023. A Celebration of Life Memorial Gathering in honor of Sharon Arnett will be held in Dayton, Ohio, at her home on Saturday, September 9, 2023, between 1:00 and 4:00 PM.



In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the ALS Association or Ohio Hospice of Dayton.



Hoffmann-Gottfried-Mack Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements.



Condolences may be sent and the guestbook signed at www.hgmackfuneralhome.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Hoffmann-Gottfried-Mack Funeral Home & Crematory - Tiffin

236 S. Washington St.

Tiffin, OH

44883

https://www.hgmackfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral