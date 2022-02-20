ARNOLD, Cherry L.



Age 68 passed away on Tuesday, February 15, 2022, at Stoney Ridge Nursing Facility. A graduate of Roth High School the Class of 1972.



Preceded in death by parents Veoba and Willa Arnold,



Barbara Moore and Golden Rich. She leaves to cherish her memories her loving sisters



Pamela (Leon) Bell of Las



Vegas, NV, and Donna (Craig) Ragland of Dayton, OH, one brother Kenneth V. Arnold of Minneapolis, MN, a loving and devoted daughter Cherrie Mooty of Indianapolis, IN, son Darnae Arnold of Columbus, OH, four grandchildren, Chantelle Arnold, Kelli Arnold, Darnae Arnold, Jr. and Taylor Mitchell, two great-grandchildren, several close friends Yvette Verdell, Beverly Gibson, and Khamis Kanunname (a.k.a Charles "Lonnie" Mooty) and other loving family and friends. Walk through visitation 9 AM. Celebration of Life to follow, 10 AM at H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Wednesday, February 23, 2022. MASK ARE REQUIRED



HHRoberts.com