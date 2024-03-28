ARNOLD, CINDY



Cynthia Sue Arnold of Springfield, OH and Dunedin, FL passed on October 13, 2023. She was born June 14, 1951.



Daughter first, mother most, and a best friend to everyone. Cindy was the embodiment of love. Always kind, always giving, always selfless, and always fun. She will be remembered for her cheerful spirit and unwavering perseverance, as well as the love and generosity she showed to everyone whose lives she touched  especially her family.



Cindy adored her children, grandchildren, friends, and family. She was creative, hardworking, and talented. She had a passion for home design and architecture, combined with a genetic disposition for perfectionism. When she finally launched her own interior design business, Cindy was the best around  and she loved doing it.



She also loved her morning tea, ideally with a donut or pop tart. If the sun was out, you could find her lounging next to the pool or watching the waves roll in at the beach. Most likely, Cindy was sitting there thinking of or worrying about someone she loved.



Cindy believed family came first. Being a middle child, she was often the one holding us all together. She was a dreamer, an idealist, and an optimist. Most of all, she was our mother, and we will miss her unendingly.



Cindy joins her father, mother, and younger brother  Ken, Marie, and James Arnold respectively. She leaves behind her two sons, Erich and Aaron Zeeb; her daughter, Kristin Zeeb; her two grandsons, Atlas and Koa Zeeb; and her two siblings, Bonnie and Daniel Arnold.



Funeral services will be held on April 13th at Northminster Presbyterian Church in Springfield, OH beginning at 11:00AM. We will welcome family, friends, and anyone who wants to pay their respects beginning at 10:00AM. There will be a "Celebration of Life' service directly following at a nearby restaurant (location to be announced at the service).



In lieu of flowers, Cindy would want everyone to use those funds towards spending time with family and friends. If desired, donations can be made in her memory to your favorite charity.



