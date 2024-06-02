Arnold, David



David W. Arnold, Age 73, of Dayton, Ohio passed away peacefully, on Saturday morning, May 18th, 2024, with family by his side. He was preceded in death by his brother, Larry and his parents Bill & Viola. He is survived by his wife, JoAnne of 50 years, his daughter Hayley, loving cat Coronee.



David was a 1969 graduate of Meadowdale High School and retired from Delphi as a Product Engineer. Sorry to see you go so soon, you will be forever in our hearts. Online condolences can be left at www.glicklerfuneralhome.com.



