ARNOLD, Frances Irene



Frances Irene Arnold went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, January 21, 2024 surrounded by her family. She was born April 19, 1941 in Paintsville, Kentucky, the daughter of Tomie and Emmaline McFaddin. She was a caring daughter; beautiful wife; incredible mother; loving grandmother and loyal person to her family and friends. Frances graduated from South High School and worked for McKee,Schwer,Taggart & Wehler Law. On January 22, 1966, she married John Arnold at Maranatha Baptist Church. They lived a beautiful life of 55 years on Shrine Road in Springfield, Ohio where they raised two daughters. She was active in her church and had a strong faith in God. Frances and John were wonderful grandparents to their grandson Griffin. They loved traveling to visit their family, antique hunting, walking and dinners with family and friends. After the sudden death of her husband in 2021, Frances moved to Alabama where she attended Weogufka Second Baptist Church. Frances is preceded in death by her parents, Tomie and Emmaline McFaddin, brothers Tom and Eugene McFaddin, sister, Patsy Caudill, three infant siblings and husband of 55 years, John Arnold. She is survived by her daughters - Karen Lengyel, husband Hays and grandson Griffin Lengyel of Ocala, FL; Lori Law, husband Bryan of Weogufka, AL and step grandchildren. She is also survived by several close nieces and nephews and special friends that she cherished. Frances will always be remembered by her loving kindness, grace and pure heart. Private services will be held by the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Weogufka Second Baptist Church 5932 Coosa County Rd 56, Weogufka, AL 35183 or a memorial donation to a charity of your choice. Expressions of sympathy may be shared by visiting www.littletonandrue.com.





