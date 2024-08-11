ARNOLD, Kim A.



ARNOLD, Kim A. "Nana", 63, of Springfield, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, August 8, 2024 at 2:02 pm in Springfield Regional Medical Center. As a great mother, grandmother and companion, she was known for her selflessness and love she'd spread to everyone. Kim is survived by her longtime companion, Herbert "Nick" Buchanan; sister, Sherry Smith (Dean Brickles); brothers, Gary (Robin) Smith and Richard (Colleen) Smith; daughter, Tammy K. (Dwayne) Thompson; sons, Tim (Christie) Ireton and Charlie R. Arnold; 13 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her mother and father, Albert E. and Evelyn "Granny" Ireton; sisters, Colleen Smith, Mary "Charlene" Rose, brother, Charles W. Smith and a son, Jerry "Jer-Jer" L. Arnold. Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 6:00 pm on Thursday in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Funeral services will follow at 6:00 pm with Rev. Mike Buchanan officiating.



