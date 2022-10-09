ARNOLD, Larry



Age 56, of Clayton, Ohio, passed away on Sunday,



October 2, 2022. Funeral service will be held at 3:00 pm, Friday, October 14, 2022, at



Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45416. Walk through visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com; virtual streaming link available.

