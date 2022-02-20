ARNOLD, Mary L.



Age 74, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Friday, February 11, 2022. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am,



Friday, February 25, 2022, at Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45416. Walk through visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Interment: West



Memory Gardens Cemetery.



Online condolences may be sent to the family at



www.thomasfunerals.com; virtual streaming link available.

