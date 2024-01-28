Aronoff, Herbert



Herbert Aronoff, 82, of Fairfield died January 18, 2024 at the Hospice of Hamilton after a long battle with Parkinson's disease. He was the son of Morris and Marian Aronoff and the beloved husband of Paula, who survives him, along with his brother-in-law Roy Stewart (Dorothy Grillo) and niece Jessica Stewart (Alarik Fritz) and family.



A lifelong musician and multi-instrumentalist, he was a founding member of the Cincinnati Blue Wisp Big band for which he played tenor sax for 40 years. In demand as a player, he performed with numerous touring Broadway show companies, The Cincinnati Pops Orchestra and many freelance jazz groups. A beloved teacher, he was an outstanding educator in addition to maintaining a rigorous performing career and a private studio. His deep love for music, especially jazz, was his indelible gift to hundreds of students, many of whom went on to their own significant musical careers because of his dedication and uncompromising artistic vision. He will be greatly missed by his family, friends, colleagues and students.



Private services will be held for family. A celebration of life will be planned at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to the Hospice of Hamilton, 1010 Eaton Ave., Hamilton, Ohio 45013, for their loving care in his final moments, or the Parkinson's Foundation https://www.parkinson.org/



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com