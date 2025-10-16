Arthur Buchanan

Buchanan, Arthur E



Arthur E. Buchanan, 78, of Dayton died on October 12, 2025. He was preceded in death by his wife of 47 years, Carla Buchanan. Art is survived by his daughter, Julie Buchanan (Luke Gorman); sister-in-law, Lynn Gitzinger; nephew, Steve Yeazel (Marybelle); nieces, Liz Ballard (Keith), Cindi Yeazel (Russ); great niece, Liz Stamm (Ian); great nephews, Khris (Ali) and Bryen (Audriana).After graduating from Miamisburg High School, he served in the Army. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing. Art's family would like to thank his family, friends and Ohio Hospice for their support during this time.A celebration of life service for Art will take place on Saturday, October 18, 2025 at 12:00 PM in Tobias Funeral Home- Belmont Chapel (648 Watervliet Ave, Dayton, OH 45420) with a gathering of friends to begin at 11:00 a.m. There will be a reception held in Art's honor immediately after. In lieu of flowers contributions may take the form of donations to Ohio Hospice and SICSA.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com