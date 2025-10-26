Arthur Guyton

Guyton, Arthur Keith



Arthur, "Art" Keith Guyton, 69, of Flat Rock, NC., passed away suddenly on October 12, 2025. Art was a 1974 Xenia High School Graduate.



Art is preceded in death by his mother, Janet Daly Guyton of Xenia, his father and stepmother, Keith and Sandy Guyton of Tipp City, and his nephew Kris Fowler.



He is survived by his two sons, Benjamin Guyton of Cary, NC and Paul Guyton of Raleigh,NC; his partner Susan Goodman of Flat Rock, NC. Siblings, Rick (Beverly) Guyton , and Sally Fowler (John Staton), niece and nephews, Trace Guyton (Diana Damico), Jim (Tary) Guyton and Alison (Darin) McCarren- as well as great nieces and nephews Drew (Makenna) Guyton Buroker of De Graff, Ohio, Sidney Guyton, Jojo Guyton, Gibson Guyton and Ivalou McCarren, all of Xenia, Ohio.



A full obituary can be viewed on www.neeldfuneralhome.com



A private celebration of life will be held in Flat Rock, NC in November.



