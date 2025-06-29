Arwine, Mary

ARWINE (Shea), Mary Jane



Age 87, of Vandalia, passed away Tuesday, June 24, 2025, at The Hospice of Dayton. Mary Jane was born March 22, 1938 in Dayton to the late Francis William & Marjorie Louise (Sullivan) Shea. In addition to her parents, Mary Jane was also preceded in death by her sister, Joan Shea. Mary Jane was a charter member of St. Christopher Catholic Church. Mary Jane held several jobs during her life, but her favorite was her time at Vandalia-Butler High School as an English Resource Center Aide where her desk became a gathering spot for the kids that she loved and who loved her. Her favorite jobs were those where she got to interact with people and she especially enjoyed working the ATA trapshoot in Vandalia every summer. Mary Jane is survived by her loving husband of the past 66 years, Bobby Gerald Arwine; three children, Susan (Eric) Kirker, Sandra (Michael) Spoltman and Scott (Joan) Arwine; seven grandchildren, Derek (Jasmine), Ben (Becca), Max (Emma), Jane (Michael), Jack (Mariana), Julia & Natalie; three great grandsons, Eliot, Evan & Liam; one brother, Michael (Gracelyn) Shea; and by her extended family & many good friends. The family will be receiving friends from 4:00  7:00 pm, Monday, June 30, at Morton & Whetstone funeral home, 139 S. Dixie Drive, Vandalia. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Rev. Fr. John Tonkin at 11:00 am, Tuesday (7/1) at St. Christopher Church, 435 East National Road, Vandalia. Burial will follow at Poplar Hill Cemetery in Vandalia. In lieu of flowers, contributions should be made in memory of Mary Jane to either St. Christopher Church or The Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Ave, Dayton, Ohio 45420.



