ASEBROOK, Rosemary, 86, of Springfield, passed away Friday, February 9, 2024 in her home. She was born April 18, 1937 in Springfield the daughter of Louis and Mary (Angelo) Valentie. She was a homemaker and worked as the office manager of Asebrook Appraisals for 20 years. She was lifelong member of St. Teresa Catholic Church and a past member at the Polo Club. Survivors include her three children, Laureen Asebrook, Springfield, Albert (Susan) Asebrook, Kettering and Eric (Lori) Asebrook, Springfield; four grandchildren, Madeline and Andrew Asebrook and Samuel and Jackson Asebrook; one great granddaughter, Reese; one sister, Donna Glassey; her granddog, Penny and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Albert "Bud" Asebrook in 2016, two sisters, Jo Ann Ray and Valerie Valentie and one brother, Louis "Dode" Valentie. Visitation will be held from 10:00 to 11:00 am on Friday, February 23, 2024 in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:30 am in St. Teresa Catholic Church. Inurnment of ashes will be in St. Bernard Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to the Louis Valentie Scholarship Fund c/o The Springfield Foundation.



