Ashburn, Terrence



Terrance S. "Terry" Ashburn, Pierceton, Indiana passed away peacefully at home on June 30, 2024, at the age of 80. Terry worked at General Motors for 48 years.



A memorial mass will be held on Tuesday July 23, 2024 at 11:00 AM at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Warsaw, Indiana.



The family kindly request the memorial donations to:



Parkview Hospice



1900 Carew St, Suite 6



Fort Wayne, Indiana 46805



Services for the family are entrusted to McHatton-Sadler Funeral Chapels in Warsaw-Pierceton, Indiana.



