Ashburn, Terrence

Terrance S. "Terry" Ashburn, Pierceton, Indiana passed away peacefully at home on June 30, 2024, at the age of 80. Terry worked at General Motors for 48 years.

A memorial mass will be held on Tuesday July 23, 2024 at 11:00 AM at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Warsaw, Indiana.

The family kindly request the memorial donations to:

Parkview Hospice

1900 Carew St, Suite 6

Fort Wayne, Indiana 46805

Services for the family are entrusted to McHatton-Sadler Funeral Chapels in Warsaw-Pierceton, Indiana.

