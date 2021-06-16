ASHCRAFT, Betty Jean



Age 85, passed away on June 12, 2021, in Springfield, Ohio. She was born on April 28, 1936, in Cable, Ohio, to the late James and Donna



(Crawford) Trent. Along with her parents, Betty is preceded in death by her spouse, William Ashcroft (December 1, 2001). She is survived by her spouse, Scott Brown, son, Mark (Linda) Ashcroft, step-son, Craig Brown, daughters; Lynne (Dave) Saunders and Lisa (Patrick) Phillips, step-daughter, Shelley Brown-Fuller, sisters; Lela Penwell and Marlene (Joe) Nourse, grandchildren; Jamison (Pat) Truebenbach, Phillip (Sam Clark) Ashcraft, Mitchell Ashcraft, Erika Phillips, Chris (Ashlee) Saunders, Nick (Shelby) Phillips, and Spencer (Katy) Saunders, 7 step-grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, and 4 step-great-grandchildren. Betty was a member of the Maiden Lane Church Church of God, the Pilot Club, and the Clark County Board of Realtors.



Family and friends will be received on Thursday, June 17, 2021, from 11:00 AM-1:00 PM at Jackson Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center. The service will begin at 1:00PM, officiated by Jeremy Hudson. Burial to follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting



