Ashe-Reed, Kristine Lynn



Kristine Lynn Ashe-Reed, age 73, of Trotwood, OH, departed this life Saturday, July 5, 2025. Funeral service 11 am Wednesday, July 23, 2025 at Mt. Calvary Missionary Baptist Church, 3375 W. Siebenthaler Ave., Dayton, OH. Visitation 10 am- 11 am at which time family will receive friends. Interment West Memory Gardens. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home.



