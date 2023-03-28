ASHER, JB



97, of Camden, passed away, Saturday, March 25, 2023. He was born March 26, 1926 in Brightshade, Kentucky to the late Charlie Asher and Cleoria (Smith) Smallwood. In addition to his parents, JB was preceded in death by his wife, Mossie; son, Ralph; siblings, John, Curney, Gracie, and Clearsie; and half-brother, Audrey. He is survived by his, children, Lonnie (Sandy), Ronnie (Mary) and his 2 children, Donnie and his 4 children, Diane (Randy) and her child, Darlene (Tim) and her 2 children, and Justin (Cyndy) and his 3 children; numerous great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; and brother, Charlie Asher. JB served his country with honor and distinction as a member of the Navy during World War II, and his service helped to protect the freedoms we all enjoy today. After the war, he returned home and pursued his passions for gardening, fishing, and coon hunting. He had a green thumb and spent countless hours tending to his vegetable garden. JB loved nothing more than spending a quiet afternoon fishing on a nearby lake or stream. He would often spend long nights in the woods, patiently waiting for coons to emerge, and he enjoyed the thrill of the chase and the satisfaction of a successful hunt. A visitation will be held Thursday, March 30 from 10AM to 11AM at BALES FUNERAL HOME, Camden with the funeral service to begin at 11AM. With military honors, JB will be laid to rest next to Mossie at Fairmount Cemetery, Camden. www.BalesFH.com

