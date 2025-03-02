Asper, Sr., Donald E. "Donnie"



Donald "Donnie" E. Asper, Sr., 81, of Springfield, Ohio, passed away on Monday, February 24, 2025. He was born on January 6, 1944, to Edgar A. and Martha E. (Hammann) Asper. Donald was a 1962 graduate of Shawnee High School and was a United States Army veteran. He retired as a supervisor from the Ohio Masonic Home after dedicating 33 years to the maintenance department. Donald also owned his own business, Don's Repair Service. He was a dedicated 32nd Degree Mason. Most importantly, he was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend.



The family will receive friends on Wednesday, March 5, 2025, from 10am-11am at the Glen Haven Memorial Gardens Chapel, 8200 W. National Road, New Carlisle, Ohio 45344. Services will follow, beginning at 11am. Donald will be laid to rest at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com