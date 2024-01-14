Atchison, Arnold W.



ATCHISON, Arnold W., age 85, of Huber Heights, passed away Monday, January 8, 2024 at Kettering Health Dayton. Arnold was a 1st Lieutenant for the U.S. Air Force, retiring after 26 years of service and retired from Civil Service at WPAFB after over 20 years. He was a Veteran of the U.S. Air Force & U.S. Army. Arnold was a member of Huber Heights First Baptist Church and was a Disc Jockey known as Uncle Arnie. He was preceded in death by his parents, 2 brothers and 2 sisters. Arnold is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Patricia; daughters & sons-in-law, Angie & Ed McCloskey, Andrea & Tom Mikusa, Trisha & Pete Zittere; 8 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren; his furry friend, Pepper; and many other relatives & friends.



Funeral service 12 Noon Tuesday, January 16, 2024 at Huber Heights First Baptist Church, 5875 Shull Road with Pastor Robert Hooker officiating. The family will receive friends on Monday from 5-7 PM at Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com