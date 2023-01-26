ATKINS, Emma

ATKINS (Mercer), Emma May



Age 89, of Troy, passed away on Monday, January 23, 2023. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother. Emma enjoyed singing and listening to Blue Grass music, but most importantly she loved spending time with her family. She is survived by her husband of 66 years: Myron Atkins, children: Janet (Dave) Koehl, John (Marty) Moe, Dr. Daniel (Karen) Atkins, Valerie (Mike) Wetzel, Mary Hill (deceased), son-in-law: Chris Hill, 13 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great-grandchildren with one on the way, relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her father: Wesley Mercer, mother: Mary (Neal) Davis, brother: Lee Mercer and daughter: Mary Hill. Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, January 27, 2023, at the Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood). Interment will follow the service at Royal Oak Memorial Gardens in Brookville. The family will receive friends on Friday, from 12:00 p.m. until time of services. To view the service for Emma and leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.KindredFuneralHome.com.

