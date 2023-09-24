Atkinson, Bill A.



ATKINSON, Bill A., 89, of Springfield, passed away September 18, 2023. He was born to the late Howard J. and Lydia Mae Atkinson on October 1, 1933, in Crawfordsville, IN. Bill graduated from Olive Branch High School in 1951, and served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict in the tank battalion, and a member of the color guard, honorably discharged in 1955. He retired from the Columbia Gas Co. after 35 years of service, and was later with Home City Bank for 10 years. Bill was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church and St. Andrews Lodge 619 F&AM. He is survived by his wife Joy (McClenen), son Jeffrey (Kimberly), grandson Connor, brother-in-law Kent (Claudia) McClenen, nieces Heather McClenen and Holly (Mel) Acree, great-niece Olivia McClenen, and great-nephews Ayden and Zachary Acree. Bill was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters, Barbara Lee and Patsy Ann and an infant brother, Jack. Bill embraced his role of husband, father and grandfather with much love and pride, and was married to his beloved wife Joy for 69 years. His dog Suzi was his constant and loyal companion. Bill was a car enthusiast, and enjoyed ocean cruises, playing poker, bike riding and having breakfast with his many friends in retirement. Visitation will be held from 1-2 PM Friday September 29 at CONROY FUNERAL HOME, 1660 E. High St., Springfield, OH 45505, with services to follow at 2 PM. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to Cherish Hospice, 14 E. Main St., Suite 275, Springfield, OH 45502.



