Atkinson, Clarence E.



age 93, died Tuesday, July 15, 2025 at 10 Wilmington Place. Clarence was born on September 3, 1931 in Dayton to the late Clarence Atkinson and Lillian Slife. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 53 years, Joyce and his brother Eugene. Survived by his children, Rick Atkinson (Leigh) and Melody Steuer, 3 grandchildren Lt. Col. Ryan Steuer (Michelle) Fairbanks, AK, Angela Singleton (Matt), Rockholds, KY, and Cody Atkinson, West Carrollton. 3 great grandchildren Delaney, Wesley and Caylee. Numerous nieces and nephews, as well as his euchre card playing friends. Clarence was a graduate from Roosevelt High School and retired Tinsmith with Delco Products. He lived to play cards, go to church and Marie Scamblers. Visitation 11:00 am to 1:00 pm Thursday, July 31, 2025 at Anderson Funeral Home, 40 N. Main Street, Springboro, Ohio 45066, with the service at 1:00 pm. Roger Hendricks of Southwest Church in Springboro, OH officiating. Burial Valley View Memorial Gardens, Xenia, Ohio. Special thanks to the staff at 10 Wilmington Place and DayCity Hospice for their gracious support and kindness. Arrangements in care of Tobias Funeral Home  Far Hills Chapel. Condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com



