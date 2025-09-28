Atlee Robinson

Robinson, Atlee William "Al"



Atlee (Al) William Robinson, age 99, died peacefully on September 11, 2025. Born in Califon, New Jersey, June 26, 1926, Atlee was drafted soon after graduating from high school into the US Army to fight in World War II. Al was first stationed in Italy and then back on US soil. Atlee used the G.I. Bill to earn his bachelor's degree from Lafayette University. He started his career as a French and Science teacher in New Jersey. While working on his Master's degree at Rutgers University, he was introduced to Elizabeth (Betty) Koch, soon-to-be Robinson. They married in New York City on the TV show Bride and Groom in 1954 and shared almost 68 years together. Al and Betty moved to Dayton in 1959 as he pursued a career as a paint chemist with Lowe Brothers. He worked as a chemist for various local companies before retiring from Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. Al moved to Dayton first, living at the YMCA, to prepare for Betty and their two young children to follow. During that time, Al started with Toastmasters Club 405, the Enthusiasm Club, and was an active member for 66 years. He was an extraordinary storyteller, Table Topic Master, and knew the art of delivering a great punchline! He and Betty led full lives. With three children (Barbara, Bill, and Nancy), they traveled all over the United States and even took the then-teen-aged kids on a 3-week camping trip all over Europe in the 1970s. Betty and Al continued to travel after retirement, making it to all 7 continents. Al celebrated his 70th birthday by bungee jumping in New Zealand and his 90th by zip-lining in Gatlinburg. When not traveling, Al volunteered for many years at the Air Force Museum and a local food bank. Al's family would like to specially thank Hearth and Home of Vandalia for their care and community. Al will be incredibly missed. He is preceded in death by his wife, Betty, and brother Don. He is survived by his three children, Barbara (Wayne) Duhon, Bill (Dee) Robinson, and Nancy (Jim) Gillespie, five grandchildren, Ryan Smith, Elizabeth Duhon, Hannah (Keith) Donnelly, Heather Robinson, and Marissa Gillespie, and three great-grandchildren, Alyssa Smith, Savannah Smith, and Jack Donnelly. In place of a service, the family will be holding a celebration of life on his 100th birthday.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com