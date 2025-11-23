Audrey Hood

Hood (Leonard), Audrey



Audrey (Leonard) Hood, 89, of Seven Mile, Ohio, passed away peacefully on November 14, 2025, at Kettering Hospital Hamilton. She was born on January 26, 1936, in Harrogate, England, to Charles and Dora (Turnbull) Leonard, both of whom preceded her in death. Audrey was married to the love of her life, Paul William Hood, on April 1, 1961, in Harrogate, England. The couple shared 40 wonderful years together before Paul's passing on September 23, 2001. She is survived by her two children, Paul Michael Hood (Mary Beth) and Julie Wieneke (Kent), and five cherished grandchildren: Joshua Tesmer, Elyse Wieneke, Audric Haubner, Nicholas Hood, and Holly Hood. Audrey was also a proud great-grandmother to four: Jacob Tesmer, Jonathon Brown, Novah Haubner, and Kayden Haubner. Audrey was a beloved sister to Michael Leonard (Pat), and she leaves behind many close friends, including Elaine Matre, Bessie Harris, Sally Smith, and Loretta Gault, who recently passed, and her most dearest and lifelong friend Doreen Davies of Harrogate. Audrey was a long-time member of the Seven Mile Presbyterian Church, where she found much joy and community. She also served as the Postmistress for Seven Mile for many years, an important role in her community. Audrey greatly enjoyed working in her flower gardens. She was truly an English Rose. A private cremation has taken place, and a Celebration of Life service will be held at the convenience of the family. Webb Noonan Kidd Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.Webb-Noonan.com.



