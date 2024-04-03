Aukerman (O'Dell), Norma



AUKERMAN, NORMA



6/20/1929 to 4/1/2024, 94 years old from Brookville, OH. She passed away at Greenbrier Nursing Home in Eaton, OH. She took sewing lessons at the County Agents' office in Darke County in the evening. She owned her own beauty shop in Greenville, Ohio for 35 years. Mom and dad went square dancing every Saturday night. She also worked at a Pants Makers, a lady's apparel store, in Trotwood. She was the All-American lady. At the same time worked at the beauty shop, she also helped take get the fields ready for planting crops, fed the pigs, cooked delicious meals and took grain to the elevator. She was a full-time farmer's wife, mother, and grandmother who enjoyed sewing, crafts, gardening, playing cards and getting together with her lady friends for coffee and donuts and spending time with her family. She helped with 4-H projects with sewing, hogs, and steers. She liked planting her garden, having flowers, making crafts, making homemade pies, ice cream, and cakes. She enjoyed going to Ohio State Football games and the Montgomery County Fair with the family. She was a member of the Verona Global Methodist Church and Women's Pork Council. She is survived by her husband Donald Aukerman of 69 years. She is also survived by her daughter Nancy Curtis (Herb) of Yorktown, IN and Anna Hensley from Dublin OH, her brother Dwane O'Dell of Brookville, OH. and her sister Lois Livingston of Lewisburg, Ohio. Her grandsons Jacob and Ryan Curtis of Yorktown, IN. Her granddaughters Lilly and Stella Hensley of Dublin, OH. and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents Raymond and Olive O'Dell, her brother Lowell O'Dell and her grandson James Tyler Curtis. Visitation will be on Friday, April 5, 2024, from 5  7 pm at GILBERT-FELLERS FUNERAL HOME, 950 ALBERT RD., BROOKVILLE, OH 45309. Funeral service will be on Saturday, April 6, 2024, at 10 am at the FUNERAL HOME. Email condolences may be left by visiting www.gilbert-fellers.com. Memorial Contributions can be made to Verona Global Methodist Church, PO Box 657, 206 South State Street, Verona, Ohio 45378-0657.



