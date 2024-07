Austin, Noelia "Nolly"



Noelia Bustin "Nolly", of St. Croix US Virgin Islands departed this life Tuesday, June 25, 2024. Celebration of life 11 am Wednesday, July 31, 2024 at St. Paul AME Zion Church, 4544 Laurel Drive, Dayton, Ohio. Calling hour 10 am which time family will receive friends.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com