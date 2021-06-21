AUTREVE, Patricia VAN

VAN AUTREVE, Patricia L.



Age 70, of Dayton, passed away on June 18th, 2021. She was born in Van Wert, OH, to the late Aileen and Walter Moenter. She is survived by her husband of 47 years, Michael



Van Autreve; children, Wes (Abby) Van Autreve, and Tina (Chris) Holtz; grandchildren, Caden and Claire Van Autreve, and Kenley, Tyler, and Luke Holtz; sisters, Julie Moenter,



Nancy Macke, brother Jim Moenter, sister-in-law Linda Moenter and numerous nieces and nephews. Pat was a



graduate of Van Wert High School and Miami-Jacobs



Community College. She was an avid UD basketball fan and never missed a chance to cheer on the Flyers at home or on the road. Pat enjoyed working in her yard, traveling, and



sitting on her front porch, watching her grandkids play in the cul-de-sac. Pat loved her family above all else and was a



wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. Friends and Family my gather on Monday, June 21st from



5pm-8pm at Tobias Funeral Home, 5471 Far Hills Ave., Dayton, OH 45429. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 am on Tuesday, June 22nd, at St. Charles Borromeo Church, 4500 Ackerman Rd., Kettering, OH 45429. Burial to follow the



service at David's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Pat's memory to 4 Paws for Ability or the



American Cancer Society. Condolences may be made to



www.tobiasfuneralhome.com