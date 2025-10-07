Autumn Hunter

Hunter, Autumn Lynn



Autumn Lynn Hunter of Kettering, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly on September 29th, 2025, at the tender age of 17, one week shy of her 18th Birthday. She was born on October 6th, 2007, at Miami Valley Hospital to Tony Hunter and Stephanie Mattox. She is the younger sister of Tangelina Mattox and Athena Hunter, and the older sister of Anthony Hunter Jr. Autumn had a passion for music of all kinds. She enjoyed putting on makeup and cutting her own hair with different color combinations. She fell in love with doing her own nails, sometimes doing them more than once a week. Her love for animals and nature was truly admirable. She loved her nightly walks, whether it was rain or clear skies, to State Farm Park in Kettering. Her style was of her own, and she looked beautiful no matter what she wore. Her green eyes were as clear as the midday sky. Autumn was a senior at Fairmont High School. After graduation, she had plans to go into construction, where she could make things new and functional again. She had plans to move to Colorado with her long-time boyfriend, Joey, where she planned to have a family and a house that had a bedroom view of the mountains. Which would have been perfect. We could all see this dream for her and knew that it was where she belonged. Autumn was carefree with her wittiness and comments. She would love a fun pun, whether it was appreciated or not. The light that she would present when she walked into a room was magnificent. Her bright smile would make you feel a sense of calm. Her gifts, no matter how big or small, came from her heart. She would take pride in the gifts she gave. She was meticulous with the way she wanted to present it. Her kindness and understanding when you needed it the most were comforting, to say the least. She loved to dance and make you laugh whenever she could. Her favorite saying was, "Let's be so for real," then her laugh would come shortly thereafter. She had a contagious laugh, one that continued throughout the room and made everyone join her. Autumn was always looking for a way to make people happy, even if she wasn't. Her love for her family will live on with each of us. Autumn is survived by her father, Anthony Hunter Sr., her mother, Stephanie Mattox, her sisters Tangelina and Athena, her brother Anthony Jr., and her pets Misha, Luci, Ruff, Olive, and Rosie. Her special companion, Sprinkles, was her soulmate and personality twin. She is also survived by her paternal grandmother, Sandra Hunter, her maternal grandfather, Stephen Mattox, her uncles, Austin, Darrell, Johnnie, Shaun, Dawayne, Chris, and Eric. Several Aunts and cousins. She is preceded in death by her maternal grandmother, Tangy Mobley, paternal grandfather, Robin Hunter, and her uncle, Jason Hunter. There are not enough words to describe our beautiful daughter and the light she brought to the world and each person who had the honor of knowing her. Services will be held at Newcomer Funeral Home (3380 Dayton-Xenia Rd, Beavercreek, Ohio 45432) with Visitation on Thursday, October 9th, 2025, from 5 pm to 7 pm and Funeral on Friday, October 10th, 2025, at 11 am. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.



