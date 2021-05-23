dayton-daily-news logo
X

AVERY, Marita

ajc.com

Obituaries | 1 hour ago

AVERY, Marita Jo

MITCHELL, Anthony L.

Marita Jo Avery was born October 23, 1961, in Middletown, OH. Anthony L. Mitchell was born February 2, 1995, in Hamilton, OH. Both passed away

together on March 14, 2021. A combined funeral service will be held on Friday, May 28, 2021, at Pilgrim Baptist Church, 711 S. 4th St. Hamilton, OH. The family will receive friends from 11 am until time of service 12 pm. Interment will follow at Greenwood Cemetery. Professional services by Donald

Jordan Memorial Chapel, Hamilton, OH.


www.donaldjordanmc.com


Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News

© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top