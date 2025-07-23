Awsumb, Lois Ray



age 100, Bemidji Minnesota and Kettering Ohio passed away in Kettering on July 19, 2025. Memorial service will be held at the Centerville Chapel of Routsong Funeral Home on 81 N. Main Street in Centerville, OH 45458 on Saturday, July 26, 2025, at 4pm. Family will receive friends and family following the memorial service. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be made at www.routsong.com.



