Ayres, Eugene

Eugene E. Ayres, 86, of New Carlisle, passed away on Monday, January 22, 2024. He was born June 1, 1937, at home on the family farm, the son of the late Roy and Ruth Ayres. Gene retired from Navistar and operated the family farm. He attended The Bridge Community Church, was a past Volunteer Firefighter for Pike Township, and was very proud to be the first student from Northwestern to earn his State Farmer FFA Degree. Gene enjoyed trips to Holmes County and attending antique tractor shows with his wife. He is preceded in death by his wife Peggy (Gannon) Ayres; sister and brother-in-law Marilyn and George Overholser; infant brother Elias Ayres; and a great-granddaughter. Gene is survived by his sons Douglas (Julie) Ayres and Jeffrey Ayres; grandchildren Matthew Ayres, Lindsay (Doug) Baver, Zachary (Katy) Ayres, and Ryan Ayres; great-grandchildren Lucas, Emily, Levi, Zoey, Kane, and Kelsey Ayres, and Gannon, Julianne, and Reed Baver; several nieces, nephews and extended family. Visitation will be held Friday, January 26, 2024, from 5-8 pm at Richards, Raff & Dunbar Memorial Home. The funeral service to honor Gene will be held at The Bridge Community Church, 105 N. Main St., North Hampton, OH 45349, on Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 11:00 am with visitation beginning at 10:00 am, with Pastor Norman Hayes officiating. Burial will follow next to his wife at Myers Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Pike Township Fire & Rescue. The family wishes to thank Dr. Bo, the staff at the Springfield Cancer Center and the staff at Homesite Home Healthcare for their excellent care. Expression of sympathy may be made at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com.





