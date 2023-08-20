Baab, Joyce

Baab (Wilmoth), Joyce A.



Joyce A. (Wilmoth) Baab, age 77 of Spencerville, formerly of Tipp City, passed away on Tuesday, August 15, 2023. She was a proud and loving wife, mother and grandmother who made her family her full-time commitment. Joyce also enjoyed crafting, making personalized greeting cards and spending time with her family. She is survived by her son: Shawn (Audrey) Baab, daughter Karrie Baab, grandchildren: Ava Baab, Courtney (Geoff) Turner, sisters: Jackie Maiden, Jamie Porter, nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband: John Henry Baab, father: Carmel Wilmoth, mother: Edith (Brown) Barker and brother: James "Jimmy" Wilmoth. A Memorial Service will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Monday, August 21, 2023, at the Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood). The family will receive friends on Monday, from 5:00 p.m. until the time of services. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Miami County or the Rheumatoid Arthritis Foundation. To view the service for Joyce and leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.KindredFuneralHome.com



