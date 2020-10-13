BACK, Opal Opal Back, age 92, of Middletown, passed away on October 9, 2020. She was born to the late Latney and Mary Burgess on May 21, 1928, in Middletown, Ohio. Opal retired from Crystal Tissue in 1988, after 29 years of service. She was a member at Church of God on Breiel Blvd. Opal was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was a friend to everybody and never had a bad word to say. Opal enjoyed puzzles, being out with friends and family and spending time with her grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Clarence Donald Back; parents; brothers, Harold Burgess and Russell Burgess. Opal is survived by her children, Carl (Rebecca) Francis, Scott (Nasa) Back, Kenneth (Kim) Back; grandchildren, Jessica (fiancé Eric Shirley) Back, William (Emily) Back, Erin (Kevin) Zurface, SaraJayne Holmes and eight great-grandchildren. A visitation will be held on Thursday, October 15, 2020, from 11:00am-1:00pm with a funeral service to follow at 1:00pm at Baker- Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home, 1500 Manchester Ave., Middletown, Ohio 45042. Burial to take place at Woodside Cemetery. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.bakerstevensparramore.com



