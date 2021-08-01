BADE, Larry

BADE, Jr., Larry P.



Age 56 of Dayton, Ohio, passed away Friday, July 16th at the Cleveland Clinic. He was a decorated veteran United States Air Force Security Forces Specialist as well an active-duty Sergeant with Dayton Airport Police Department.



Larry is survived by his beloved wife Rhonda and daughter Ravyn, mother Bonnie, and 6 brothers and sisters. He was preceded in death by his father Larry Bade, Sr.



Larry was born May 2nd, 1965, in Flint, MI, and enjoyed playing guitar, his praise and worship life at church, his Chow Chows, and his family.



Family, friends and public may call Saturday, August 7, 2021, from 1pm until time of Memorial Service at 3pm at Living Word Church in Vandalia.



