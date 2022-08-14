BAER, Elsa Jane



JAN. 4, 1925 - AUG. 9, 2022



Jane was born in Oxford, Ohio, to Elsa Johanna (nee Thoma) and Paul W. Baer on January 4, 1925. A Miami University Graduate, she worked at her alma mater for more than forty years as an Administrative Assistant for the Office of Admissions. Jane was an active member of the Oxford Presbyterian Church where she shared her musical gifts with the congregation. Frequently singing soprano solos in church, Jane was a regular choir member for about seventy years.



Jane is survived by many loving family and is the dear aunt of John (Diep) Baer, David (Marie) Baer, Barbara (Steven) Herrick, James Baer and Elizabeth (Robert) Baer-Broestl; grandaunt of Heather Herrick, Holly Herrick, Lauren Broestl and Paul Broestl and great-grandaunt of Isabella Bartzik-Herrick. Jane is predeceased by her brother Carlos W. Baer and sister-in-law Marjory Baer, her sister Elizabeth Baer, and her parents Elsa and Paul Baer.



A memorial service will be held at Oxford Presbyterian Church on Friday 8/19/22, at 10:30am. Donations in Jane's memory may be made to the Oxford Presbyterian Church, 101 N. Main St., Oxford, Ohio 45056.

