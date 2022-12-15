BAILEY, Dwayne H.



Age 63 of Jefferson Township, passed away December 1, 2022. He was born November 30, 1959, in Dayton to the late Robert and Josie Bailey. He is survived by his son, Philip (Cara) Bailey; grandchildren, Philip Jr. and Peyton Bailey; sister, Angie Bailey; companion, Christy Westinghouse, and numerous extended family and friends. Dwayne was a long time employee of Cooper Tire and Caterpillar. He was a hard worker, a devoted father and grandfather, and an avid Steelers fan. He will be fondly remembered and truly missed. There will be a small celebration of life for close friends and family only. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be sent to the American Heart Association. To share a memory of Dwayne or leave his family a special message, please visit www.newcomerdayton.com.

