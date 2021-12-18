BAILEY, Joe White



84 years of age, of Greenville, OH, and formerly of Arcanum and Versailles, OH, passed away to join his GOD and



Savior and loved ones who



previously died. He died early in the morning on December 16, 2021, at Bethany Village, Dayton, OH. Joe had been in declining health for several years.



He was born on November 14, 1937, in the family home in Lewisburg, OH, in Preble County, the son of the late LESTER G. BAILEY and T. MADGE (WHITE) BAILEY. He has lived at his Greenville home since the summer of 2003.



Joe is survived by his wife, Wanda Fae (Bruss) Bailey who he married on June 19, 1971. A daughter and son-in-law Heidi D. and Donald Hutton Jr. of Miamisburg, OH, and one precious granddaughter, Ruby Fae Hutton of Miamisburg, OH. One



sister Ms. Shirley J. Bailey of Columbus, OH, a sister-in-law, Carol Bruss of Greenville, OH, and brother-in-law, John



Morrison of Arcanum, OH, as well as nieces, nephews, cousins, Church family and friends.



Joe was preceded in death in addition to his parents by his daughter - Heather D. Bailey in an auto/pedestrian accident in 1982 and his son Paul Andrew Bailey on December 1, 2021. Also by his in-laws – Paul and Blanche Bruss, sister-in-law and brother-in-law – Etta Mae and Tom Foley, sister, Jane Morrison and brother-in-law Joel Bruss.



Joe has been a devoted Christian and regular Church attendee all of his life. Upon the purchase of the Versailles Funeral Home, he and his family were very active in the Versailles UCC where he served on the Church Board, as a Deacon, and was a Sunday School Teacher for an Adult Class. Later in life, he and his family became members of the Oakland Church of the Brethren where he served on the Pastor Relations Committee, Church Board and a Deacon.



Joe graduated from Arcanum High School with the class of 1955. He attended the University of Cincinnati where he was Chaplain of the ACACIA Fraternity Pledge Class and also



attended the University of Dayton studying Business Administration. He then went to the CINCINNATI COLLEGE OF EMBALMING (Mortuary Science) where he graduated with the fall class of 1963. He was Chaplain of both his Graduating Class and also of the Pi Sima Eta Fraternity.



In early years of the 1950's Joe worked in both sales and the office of the family owned BAILEY MOTORS and Bottled Gas



auto dealerships in both Arcanum and Greenville, His 'Life Passion' was 1st to God, 2nd to his wife and family and 3rd was being a dedicated Licensed Embalmer and Funeral Director, a profession he felt God-lead with sincere feelings for those experiencing death of a loved one and always made an attempt to console and guide them. Forty years ago he developed and 'After-Care Mailing Program' to assist families in coping with their grief.



Upon graduating from Cincinnati College of Embalming & Mortuary Science, he was first employed by the Rutherford Funeral Homes of Columbus and Worthington. From 1965 to 1979, Joe was employed by the C.J. MILLER & Sons Funeral Home in Greenville as a licensed mortician. In October of 1979 Joe and his wife purchased the Miller-HILL Funeral Home in Versailles, OH. In January of 1985 they merged into a partnership and co-owners with ZECHAR BAILEY Funeral Homes. Mr. Bailey was active in all phases of the Versailles/Greenville locations until he began semi-retirement in July of 1999, followed by full retirement in July, 2002. Everything he did or accomplished stemmed from his personal 'Faith' in Jesus Christ and God's leading as well as the constant support and encouragement of his devoted wife, Wanda.



Joe's affiliations include memberships in the Ohio Funeral Director's Assoc., Third District of the O.F.D.A, and the National Funeral Director's Assoc., as well as the Arcanum Masonic Lodge, Ancient Accepted Scottish Rite, Antioch Shrine and



former member of both Greenville and Versailles Rotary Clubs, served 4 years on the Kinder Korner Pre-School Board in



Versailles and former member of Versailles Development Assoc. He also formerly served on the Board of HOSPICE of Darke/Mercer County and on their Clergy/Bereavement



Committee. For over 30 years Joe served on the Board of



Directors of 'Rest Haven Nursing Home' in Greenville, OH, and served as President of the Board for 12 years until the sale of the home in 2003. He also had a deep passion for both visiting and studying the history of "LIGHTHOUSES" and was known for his talks/programs titled "THE LAST WATCH" which he presented to various groups, church groups, and service clubs over a number of counties including Darke, Preble, Shelby, Montgomery, and in nearby Indiana.



Joe enjoyed family gatherings and being in touch with cousins. He found 'peace' working in his yard, landscaping flowers and camping with family. He and his wife enjoyed spending six winters in their Florida home in Sebring. During this time, they made many friends and strengthened their love of Organ Music in recitals, song-fests and the older loved Hymn and Bill Gaither music!



A private family funeral will be held at Zechar Bailey Funeral Home, Greenville, Ohio, with Pastor Jon Keller and Pastor John Sgro officiating. Burial will be in ABBOTTSVILLE



CEMETERY, Abbottsville, Ohio, OH. Memorial contributions may be made to: Wounded Warriors Project, PO Box 758516, Topeka, KS, the Shriner's Hospital, or Donor's choice. Arrangements are being handled by ZECHAR BAILEY FUNERAL HOME, Greenville, OH.



Condolences for the family may be expressed through



www.zecharbailey.com