BAILEY, Neil Sturgis



96, of Cridersville, formerly of Wapakoneta, died Tuesday afternoon, July 19, 2022, at Otterbein-Cridersville. He was born April 27, 1926, in Vanderbilt, Pennsylvania, the son of the late Daniel W. and Florence (Hixon) Bailey. On July 9, 1952, he married Elizabeth Ann "Betsy" McCain, and she preceded him in death on October 7, 2010.



He is survived by his daughter, Jamie Bailey Oliver and David Marcum, Bellbrook, Ohio. Neil is also survived by two nieces: Marianne Kunst and Kyle Jones. In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Daniel J. Bailey and 2 brothers, Russell and Clark Bailey.



Neil graduated from Dunbar Township High School, Leisenring, Pennsylvania, Class of 1944. He later graduated from Washington and Jefferson College, Washington, Pennsylvania, Class of 1950, with a Bachelor of Arts degree in business administration. Neil served his country from 1944-1946 as a staff sergeant in the U.S. Army, during W.W. II in the Philippines and Japan. He was also served as a captain with the US Army Reserve, Transportation Corp: Captain, 1950-1957.



He retired in 1985 as supervisor of distribution from BP Chemical, Lima, after 30 years of service. Neil was a member of First United Methodist Church, Wapakoneta. His other memberships included the Kappa Sigma Fraternity, the Wapakoneta Country Club, the Wapakoneta V.F.W., Post #8445, and the Fraternal Order of the Eagles, Aerie #691. Neil was an avid golfer and enjoyed woodworking.



Services will be held Saturday, August 20, 2022, at 2:00 PM at Otterbein - Cridersville.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to https://otterbein.org/donate/#donate - select the Cridersville location. Arrangements are under the direction of the Eley Funeral Home & Crematory, Wapakoneta.

