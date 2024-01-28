BAISDEN, Brandi M.



BAISDEN, Brandi M., 47, of Springfield, unexpectedly passed from this life on January 23, 2024, and went home to be with the Lord Jesus Christ. She is survived by her son, Christian Baisden; her father, Jerry (Teresa) Baisden; her mother, DeLana Baisden; her four sisters, Angie Flanary, Carla (Jim) Evans, Shawna Taylor and Shannon Dinnen; two stepsisters, Charity and Renee; her uncle, Gordon Jones; numerous nieces and nephews, and other family members. Please forgive us if we left anyone out; this has been difficult. She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents and paternal grandparents. Brandi will be forever missed by all who knew and loved her, but never forgotten. Until we meet again, she will forever be remembered as a gentle, kindhearted, and loving soul. 'For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life.' (John 3:16) Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.



