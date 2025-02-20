Baker, Alan A. "Al"



ALAN A. "AL" BAKER, 74, of Findlay, Ohio, passed away on Sunday afternoon, February 16, 2025. He was born in Springfield on December 19, 1950, the son of the late Harry L. and Martha L. (Hallock) Baker. Al was a 1969 graduate of Northwestern High School where he excelled in basketball and baseball.



Al was an avid golfer and pool player and loved to take spontaneous road trips to anywhere and everywhere.



Baker arrived at Findlay College (now the University of Findlay) in 1969 and earned his degree in education in 1973. During his time at Findlay, he was a standout athlete, earning varsity letters in both basketball and baseball.



After graduation, Baker began his career in education, becoming a high school teacher and basketball coach at Arcadia High School. His next role was at Findlay High School, where he spent 11 years as a teacher and assistant basketball coach, earning his master's degree in education from Austin Peay along the way.



In 1990, Baker returned to the University of Findlay, where he would have a lasting impact on the athletics program. He served as head men's golf coach, assistant men's basketball coach under Ron Niekamp, and as an instructor in the Division of Education. In 1994, he established the University's women's golf program. Within just a few years, Baker coached his first women's All-American, and led the team to a fourth-place finish at the national level.



Over his distinguished 23-year tenure as the University's golf coach, Baker earned numerous accolades, including GLIAC Men's Coach of the Year honors in 2002 and 2008, and GLIAC Women's Coach of the Year recognition in 2013, his final season coaching. In 2014, Baker was inducted into the Hancock County Sports Hall of Fame.



Baker's dedication to education, athletics, and his student-athletes left an indelible mark on the University of Findlay and the local community. His legacy will continue to inspire future athletes, coaches, and educators.



Al's funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, February 22, 2025 in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME, Springfield. The family will receive friends beginning at 1:00 p.m. until the time of service. Burial will be in Ferncliff Cemetery. Additionally, a celebration of Al's life will be held at a later date at the University of Findlay.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to University of Findlay Department of Education or Athletics.



