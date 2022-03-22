dayton-daily-news logo
BAKER, Anthony Edward "Tony"

Age 66, of Hamilton, died Sunday, March 20, 2022, in Atrium Hospital, Middletown. Tony was born in Middletown on

October 17, 1955, the son of Carl and Barbara (Moore) Baker. He married Lee Anne Letsche on November 2, 1974. He was a graduate of Edgewood High School, retired from AK Steel and worked part time at One Stop Tool Rental. He was a member of Mt. Olivet Presbyterian Church, Trenton. He is

survived by his wife, Lee Anne; two brothers, Tom (Jeanie) Baker and Tim (Jennifer) Baker; a sister Kathy Castator and lifelong friend Craig Agee. He was preceded in death by his parents and his son, Anthony Joel Baker. Graveside services will be held Thursday, March 24, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. at Hickory Flat Cemetery with Kevin McGuire officiating. Online condolences are available at www.weigelfuneralhome.com.

Funeral Home Information

Weigel Funeral Home

980 NW Washington Blvd.

Hamilton, OH

45013

https://www.weigelfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

